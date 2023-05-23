Lethbridge man charged in aggravated sexual assault

Lethbridge police say a 59-year-old man faces charges after a woman was found in the basement of a home last week.

A landlord called police to a home in the 1500 block of 16th Avenue South on May 18 saying he'd found a woman who was injured.

"EMS transported the 30-year-old victim to Chinook Regional Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment of extensive injuries," police said in a statement.

Further investigation led police to believe the woman had met a man earlier that month at a location outside the city. She was taken to Lethbridge and held there against her will over a period of four days, police said.

The man living at the home returned while police were still at the scene and was promptly arrested.

Bernard Alonzo Gibson, 59, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and failing to comply with bail conditions.

Those conditions stem from a similar incident in March in which Gibson was charged with sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement. He is accused of holding and assaulting woman over two days before she escaped.

Gibson remains in police custody and the latest victim remains in hospital.