Lethbridge man charged in cannabis store robbery

A Lethbridge man faces criminal charges in relation to the robbery of a cannabis store Wednesday.

The incident took place Sept. 29, around 8:30 p.m., when Lethbridge police responded to reports of a robbery at Westcan Cannabis, on the 1700 block of 23rd Street N.

An employee told them that the store was robbed by a single male who fled on foot.

Using a K9, police located a suspect inside a home on the 1300 block of the same street and placed him under arrest without incident.

Hank Lee Tremblay of Lethbridge faces charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Tremblay was scheduled to appear in court earlier Friday.