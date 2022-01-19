Lethbridge man claims company terminated him for voicing workplace safety concerns

A Lethbridge man alleges he was fired after raising concerns about workplace safety with his former employer.

Ryan Persaud worked as a maintenance associate at Avenue Living Communities for four and a half years, doing eveything from carpentry to basic plumbing for the property manager.

Persaud said he soon noticed what he considered to be unsafe work environments, including smoky units and a lack of safety gear.

He says he made his first safety complaint to the company in 2017.

The most recent complaint, made last month, was filed due to an injury Persaud says he received while cleaning out a unit.

“I was cleaning out the bathtub when I got poked with a used needle," Persaud said.

"We went through all the protocols – all the Avenue Living protocols and procedures – filed out all the necessary paperwork, and they were supposed to investigate it."

"Two weeks after, my manager still sent me inside there on Dec. 17, 2021 to clean out the unit. They just don't take it (seriously.)"

On Dec. 11, 2021, Persaud filed a complaint with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety.

In response to the allegations, Avenue Living Communities told CTV News that strict safety protocols and procedures are in place for all employees to follow.

Occupational Health and Safety, meanwhile, says it conducted a compliance inspection, but couldn't say whether or not there were any problems at the company.

Persaud alleges he was been terminated for raising his concerns.

"The workers need more room to express their concerns and express their feelings, and they're not getting that opportunity," Persaud said. "A lot of them are afraid. They are afraid to speak out because when you do speak out, this is the exact thing happen to me, I got fired for speaking out."

Avenue Living Communities confirms Persaud no longer works for the company, but would not say why.

The company defended its safety practices in a statement to CTV News, saying:

"We conduct regular third party OHS audits to ensure that our organization meets the standards and policies to keep our employees safe. Modeling industry best practice, we actively communicate with our employees to ensure proper training and response is standardized and actioned across our organization in a timely manner."

“Avenue Living puts the safety of employees and residents at the forefront of our decision making,” the statement says.