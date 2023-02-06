Lethbridge man continues support of Ukrainian first responders as invasion anniversary approaches

A Lethbridge family has been doing their part to help aid Ukrainian first responders for nearly a year now.

Paul Wasylewich and his family have been collecting firefighter gear and EMS equipment from across southern Alberta to send to the front lines in Ukraine.

"When we see the gear there, in use, that we've contributed, it feels good," Wasylewich told CTV News.

"It's not about us, it's about the first responders, the health care professionals, the medical staff that heroically choose to go to work and work under dire circumstances."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022, when attacks were reported in major cities across the country.

It’s been nearly one year since then, and the fight continues.

Wasylewich is working alongside an Edmonton group called Firefighter Aid Ukraine (FAU).

FAU has been operating since 2014.

Since then, they have supplied Ukrainians with 235 tonnes of gear and nearly 10,000 sets of bunker gear.

"It's making a huge difference in the lives of the individuals, the firefighters, the medics, and the communities," said Kevin Royle, director and founder of FAU.

"It has a huge ripple that helps an entire community."

Royle says the work that Wasylewich is doing has been key to their continued success.

"He's just been a godsend and he's evolving into a southern Alberta representative and chapter for us."

In the past year, Wasylewich has raised and helped ship over 400 full sets of fire gear and other protective and medical equipment.

"I can't express the gratuity we have to the people that have donated," said Wasylewich.

"We're almost a year in and the donations still keep coming in."

Being of Ukrainian descent, Wasylewich and his family are honoured and humbled by the love and support they've seen so far and plan to continue their work until the fighting is done.

"I've never been prouder, ever," he said. "To be a Ukrainian now is pride. Slava Ukraine."

To donate equipment or money to Wasylewich and the FAU, or to learn more about their cause, you can visit their website or Facebook page.