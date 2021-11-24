Lethbridge man faces charges after Tuesday evening collision leads to drug seizure

CALGARY -

A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police seized drugs from his vehicle following a collision early Tuesday evening.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. when police responded to a 911 call that a vehicle had driven through a red light and driven into an empty, parked car around Stafford Drive and Sixth Ave. N. The vehicle was reportedly still running and in drive.

Police arrived to discover the driver unresponsive inside a locked vehicle. Officers broke a window, and unlocked the vehicle, at which point the driver resisted arrest.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of fentanyl.

Lethbridge resident Darrell Lamar Russell, 40, has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of failure to comply with release order conditions.

Russell remains in police custody awaiting a judicial release hearing.