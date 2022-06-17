Lethbridge man faces charges in relation to Thursday assault

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

A Lethbridge man faces charges in relation to a Thursday incident that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Around 10:45 p.m., police and EMS responded to an unconscious man who was in the parking lot close to the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street South. The victim was transported to Chinoook Regional Hospital then transferred to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in serious condition.

A review of video from the area revealed he was struck in the face by a man, before falling to the ground and sustaining life-threatening head injuries.

The suspect was identified by police, located Friday downtown and arrested.

The victim continues to remain in hospital in serious condition.

Aaron Troy Mercredi, 38, of Lethbridge was charged with a single count of aggravated assault. Mercredi is currently in custody, waiting for a bail hearing.