Lethbridge police conducting shooting exercise Thursday night

Some Lethbridge, Alta., residents may hear gunfire late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

It's nothing to be alarmed about, police in the southern Alberta city say.

Lethbridge police will conduct a low-light/no-light shooting exercise at the police range.

The exercise is anticipated to run until 1 a.m.

A week ago, police held a similar exercise at the Lethbridge Fish and Gun Range that ran until about midnight.

Both times, police thanked the public for its understanding.