Lethbridge police dealing with situation, public asked to avoid area
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 4:30PM MST
Lethbridge police are currently dealing with a situation near the 500 block of Blackfoot Manor West. No further details have been released
CALGARY -- Lethbridge police are asking the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Blackfoot Manor West while they deal with a situation.
Lethbridge's Critical Incident Team has been called to the area to assist police.
No further details about the situation have been released.
Police will provide an update once the situation has concluded.