CALGARY -- Lethbridge police announced no tickets or fines were given out at what was expected to be an anti-mask protest at Park Place Shopping Centre this past weekend.

Police said in a statement released on Dec.14 they are encouraged by the fact that no tickets or fines needed to be issued and no disruptive behavior was witnessed.

Last week the news of a planned anti-mask protest broke out in a widely circulated social media post made by a group of anti-maskers.

The post indicted that the anti-mask group were planning to protest the new mandatory provincial mask bylaw on Dec.12 at the Lethbridge shopping centre.

Officials said in the statement a contingency plan was put in place and there was visible police presence to limit the risk of unmasked protesters infringing on the safety and well-being of shoppers and staff.

It has been reported that those not originally wearing masks either complied without incident or never entered the mall after the mandatory health measures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic were explained to them.

Police said they will continue to monitor the situation and the enforcement of Lethbridge and provincial health measures will be provided where appropriate.

No additional comments will be provided at this time.