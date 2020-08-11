CALGARY -- Two Lethbridge men face charges following a police investigation into suspected drug trafficking where fentanyl was found hidden in a mall washroom stall.

On the afternoon of Aug. 10, officers witnessed two men, including one with outstanding warrants, leaving a home in the 200 block of 14 Street North. The men were allegedly involved in a drug deal near the home before continuing to Park Place Mall.

One of the men was arrested in the food court while the second was apprehended in a washroom.

A search of a washroom stall resulted in the seizure of undisclosed amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a north side home where officers seized a 12-gauge shotgun with its serial number removed, bear spray, drugs, stolen property and more than $27,000 cash.

According to police, the total value of the drugs seized from the home and mall — 76.5 grams of methamphetamine and 53 grams of fentanyl — exceeds $15,000.

Kevin Paul Patch Rabeau, 37, and Samuel Neil Fehr, 20, face charges in connection with the investigation.

Rabeau's charges include:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Possession of a weapon while prohibited (two counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with the serial number defaced, altered or removed

Fehr's charges include:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession of a firearm with the serial number defaced, altered or removed

The accused remain in custody ahead of their judicial interim release hearings. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending against the two men.