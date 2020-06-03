LETHBRIDGE -- Investigators are working to determine the cause of death of a woman in the parking lot of Lethbridge's supervised consumption site.

Lethbridge police say they were called, along with EMS, to the scene of a medical emergency in the parking lot of the facility, located in the 1000 block of First Avenue S.

A 33-year-old woman was found at the scene in medical distress and was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is no information on her cause of death.

The Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and an autopsy will be conducted in Calgary.

The investigation is ongoing.