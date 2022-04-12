Lethbridge police invite community to make their voices heard

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Lethbridge law enforcers are reaching out to the city to hear how they can do their jobs better.

The Lethbridge police will host a town hall meeting April 19, and they want to hear from the community.

The meeting will take place at the Galt Museum at 6 p.m., with the focus on the police’s 2023-2026 business and strategic plan.

“In order for community policing to be effective we need to have ongoing dialogue with our citizens and a collaborative approach to identify community needs,” said Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh, in a release. “We’re encouraging the community to come to the town hall and share their policing priorities and what areas they’d like to see the LPS focus on for the next four years."

The meeting will start with Police Commission chair Rob vanSpronsen presenting an overview of the commission’s strategic plan.

After that, Chief Mehdizadeh will talk about how the police is working to create a safer community, and the challenges and crime trends they’re noticing.

“Following the short presentations there will be an open mic Q & A session where participants will be asked to complete a brief survey to identify their policing priorities,” a police press release said.

Those that are unable to make it to the meeting will have another chance to make their voices heard in May when the police conduct a community phone survey.