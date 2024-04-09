CALGARY
    • Lethbridge police looking for 'prolific offender' wanted on multiple warrants

    Tyler Johnson, 36, is wanted on warrants for drug possession, possession of the proceeds of crime and breaching release orders. (Supplied: Lethbridge Police Service) Tyler Johnson, 36, is wanted on warrants for drug possession, possession of the proceeds of crime and breaching release orders. (Supplied: Lethbridge Police Service)
    Lethbridge police are searching for a “prolific offender” with outstanding warrants related to multiple offences.

    Tyler Johnson, 36, is wanted on warrants for drug possession, possession of the proceeds of crime and breaching release orders.

    He was identified as a prolific offender by CompStat.

    “CompStat is a data-driven model where analytics are used to identify prolific offenders, high-crime areas and the most effective deployment of police resources,” the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said in a news release.

    Anyone with information about Johnson or his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 23016202.

    Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online at www.p3tips.com, or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    LPS said it identifies the top five most prolific offenders each month and officers are assigned to track down those with outstanding warrants and enforce release conditions.

