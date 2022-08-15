Lethbridge police nab 4 allegedly impaired drivers during weekend crackdown

Weekend checkstops in Lethbridge resulted in charges against four drivers who failed roadside impairment tests as well as alcohol-related charges laid against three drivers with graduated licences.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say 230 drivers were stopped during checkstops conducted over the weekend and a total of 28 violation tickets were issued.

The checkstops are part of a larger, ongoing crackdown on traffic offences in the city targeting impaired driving, speeding, racing, stunting and loud vehicles.

The highly-visible enforcement effort will continue at random times over the coming months as police attempt to make the city`s roads safer.