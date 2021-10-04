Lethbridge police officer takes on 24 hours of pull-ups for mental health

CALGARY -

A Lethbridge police officer will be attempting to do as many pull-ups as possible in 24 hours in an effort to raise money and awareness for mental health services.

Const. Terry Fieguth will start the challenge at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

In a news release, the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said Fieguth, a police dog handler, has always "used fitness as a mechanism to improve his own mental health" and is a "true believer in its strength."

"First responders and their families endure unique situations that can take a toll on their mental health. Often times, if they are struggling internally, they do it in silence because of the stigma surrounding mental health."

All of the funds raised by Fieguth's day-long endurance challenge go to the Legacy Place Society, a non-profit society that supports first responders and their families in times of need.

“I want people to know it’s OK not to be OK all the time and to never shy away from seeking help if it’s needed,” Fieguth said.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook.