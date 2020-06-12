CALGARY -- Lethbridge police have partnered with a non-profit, online bike registry in an effort to thwart thefts and the first to sign up was the 14-year-old who came up with the idea.

Bike Index is a way for cyclists to prove ownership, alert the community if a bike has been stolen, and allow police to return recovered items to the rightful owner.

"The partnership with Bike Index was pursued following a presentation to the Lethbridge Police Commission last fall by a 14-year-old youth who expressed concerns after having four bikes stolen," police said in a release.

Identified only as Nathan, the Grade 9 student outlined his ideas at a police commission meeting in September.

“I was very impressed with Nathan’s presentation,” said Lethbridge police Chief Scott Woods.

“His research was sound and ultimately helped lead to our partnership with Bike Index. As a result, it seemed only fitting that Nathan should be the first in the city to receive a sticker and register his bike.”

After creating a free account on the Bike Index website, users can upload their bike’s serial number, make, model, and colour, along with a photo and distinguishing features like aftermarket parts.

"The phone number you provide is only accessible to city police officers," read a release.

"After you register, stickers are currently available for pick up at Alpenland, Ascent Cycle and Bert and Mac’s."

Officers will also be handing out registration stickers in front of the police station on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"If a registered bike goes missing, the owner can log on and mark it as lost or stolen. When the bike is recovered, the code can be scanned and the owner contacted," police said.

"If a bike wasn’t registered before it went missing, the owner can still create an account and mark it as stolen."

There were 651 reports of stolen bikes in 2019, however police recovered a total of 915 bikes, suggesting thefts are under reported.

"While there is no way to completely eliminate the risk of theft, police advise cyclists to always use a good lock – a U-lock is recommended," police said.

"Lock your wheels and frame together, use a designated bike rack as sign poles, trees, fences, etc. are not as secure, lock bikes in well-lit, well-travelled areas, when possible do not leave a locked bike on a public street overnight and at home secure your bike – locked up if possible – in a locked garage or shed.

If your bike is stolen report it to police online or call 403-328444.

There are currently about 200 recovered bikes in the Lethbridge police compound located on the west side of the station.

Anyone whose bike has been stolen is encouraged to attend the station and take a look. If you observe your bike, call the front counter at 403-327-2210 during business hours. Bikes are held for a minimum of 30 days then sent to auction.