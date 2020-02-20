LETHBRIDGE -- The Lethbridge Police have reported a happy ending in their search for the owner of a lost wallet full of cash.

Thursday, the police issued a press release revealing that they were in possession of a wallet full of loot that a Good Samaritan discovered Sunday in the parking lot of the Exhibition Grounds, which they handed over to security staff, which was then was passed along to the Lethbridge police.

The incident took place during an automotive parts, antiques and collectibles swap meet that more than 2,000 people attended.

The LPS tweeted out the news Friday at 2 p.m., that "the rightful owner of the money has be(en) identified. Police thank the public for their assistance." #yql