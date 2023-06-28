Lethbridge police search for missing girl

Police in Lethbridge, Alta., are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Zarah Big Swallow last made contact with family and friends on June 26 and was last seen in Galt Gardens, police said Tuesday.

"Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for her well-being," officials said in a statement.

Big Swallow is described as Indigenous, approximately 170 centimetres (5'7") tall, 91 kilograms (200 pounds) with medium length black hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.