Lethbridge police seek second person in Monday afternoon shooting incident

Nicholas Rodney Scout is wanted by the Lethbridge police in relation to a Monday afternoon incident in which a shot was fired Nicholas Rodney Scout is wanted by the Lethbridge police in relation to a Monday afternoon incident in which a shot was fired

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon