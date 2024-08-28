Lethbridge police seek suspect in armed break-and-enter

Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with an armed break-and-enter earlier this summer.

On July 4, police were called to a home on Staffordshire Crescent North where callers reported two men, armed with guns, were breaking in.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but officers caught up with the vehicle a short time later.

"One male passenger fled on foot and was apprehended by a K9 unit, while the driver remained inside and drove away. The vehicle was later located parked in a residential area with no one inside, however a firearm was observed on the passenger floor," police said in a news release.

A search of the vehicle discovered three shotguns, along with a significant quantity of stolen property and break-in tools.

The second suspect was identified as Robert Allan George Moczo, 38, of Lethbridge.

Moczo's whereabouts are unknown, but he is charged with a number of firearms and stolen property offences.

Anyone who has seen Moczo or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 24012780.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477.