LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A high-speed road rage incident last week that ended in a rollover crash has Lethbridge police looking for the driver of a light-coloured SUV.

Police say at around 6:30 p.m. on March 10, emergency crews were called to a crash at Fifth Avenue N. east of Stafford Drive.

According to police, a road rage incident between a northbound driver on Stafford Drive and an unknown driver of a light-coloured SUV reached speeds upwards of 100 km/h prior to the crash.

The first vehicle crashed when it tried to cut in front of the SUV to turn right onto Fifth Avenue N and the driver lost control due to the high rate of speed. The vehicle jumped the median and hit a westbound vehicle, which caused it to go over the hood, rolling once, before coming to rest.

The driver of that vehicle, 19-year-old Aren Benjamin Lee Verwer of Lethbridge, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Occupants of both vehicles involved in the crash suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the other driver is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers.