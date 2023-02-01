Lethbridge post-secondary schools kick off Black History Month with array of educational activities

In an effort to bring more diversity and equality to campus, Lethbridge College and the University of Lethbridge kicked off Black History Month on Wednesday.

“Black History Month opens up a great opportunity for learning, a great opportunity for acceptance and acknowledgment,” said Jojo Kariuki, vice-president of student life with the Lethbridge College Students’ Association (LCSA). “Over the years, over the days, over the hours, take up a moment for you to learn something new and learn about our history.”

The college has been hosting an array of cultural activities and learning opportunities on campus since 2017.

Both post-secondary institutions are recognizing the contributions of Black people and Black communities, highlighting their significant role in shaping Canada’s identity.

“There is a lot of individuals within our community who have history,” said Ibrahim Turay, a justice studies instructor at the college. “Their history was not allowed to be told, to be explained for people to understand. So, I think we have a duty as education institutions to share some of this knowledge that we know today so that people know what the history says about the experience of others and where others are coming from.”

The college and university will spotlight the history and achievements of the school's diverse population while promoting inclusivity within the community. Those activities include meal kits, guest speakers and cultural attire.

“Not just Black students and Black faculty, but everyone else within campus to put on something that represents who they are because that's an opportunity that wasn't provided to others that make up this community today,” Ibrahim said.

The LCSA will be creating meal kits for students and faculty to take home.

This year will feature a Nigerian beef stew – a way for everyone to taste different cultures that make up the college community.

“When you get to make the beef stew or whatever the cuisine is by yourself, it just gives a different aspect such as cooking and what heritage it talks about and that's our culture,” Kariuki said.

In 2021, the U of L joined 40 universities from across Canada to endorse the Scarborough charter – a commitment to eliminating anti-Black racism and advancing Black inclusion in Canadian higher education.