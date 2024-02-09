Lethbridge rally to be held Saturday to support education support workers

A rally organized by CUPE Alberta will take place Saturday in support of education support workers.

The union says education workers have gone almost eight years without wage increases and have fallen behind due to inflation and the lack of funding.

The rally will include members from the Lethbridge School Division, Holy Spirit Catholic School Division and Pallisor School Division.

The rally gets underway at 1:30 p.m. at Henderson Lake along Mayor Magrath Drive South.