CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge rally to be held Saturday to support education support workers

    A rally will be held Saturday to support educational support workers in Lethbridge A rally will be held Saturday to support educational support workers in Lethbridge
    Share

    A rally organized by CUPE Alberta will take place Saturday in support of education support workers.

    The union says education workers have gone almost eight years without wage increases and have fallen behind due to inflation and the lack of funding.

    The rally will include members from the Lethbridge School Division, Holy Spirit Catholic School Division and Pallisor School Division.

    The rally gets underway at 1:30 p.m. at Henderson Lake along Mayor Magrath Drive South.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News