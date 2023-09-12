Lethbridge residents feeling the pinch of higher electric bills

Electric bills are quickly becoming one of the most expensive for Alberta’s home owners and renters.

In July, the average Regulated Rate Option (RRO) rate across Alberta’s four biggest services territories was 27.49 cents per kWh, up from 14.795 cents per kWh in July of 2022.

Lethbridge resident Alisha Dickinson is one of many concerned about climbing electric bills.

She says the high costs have had a big impact on her, as well as other people she knows.

"Nowadays, people cannot save (their) money, they can't have that RRSP, they can't have any kind of savings whatsoever because all their money is wrapped up in bills and just living all together," Dickinson said.

There are several factors leading to the rising rates of electricity.

One is the end of the government's 13.5 cent kWh price cap that ran from January to March. Any cost over 13.5 cents was differed and is currently being paid back by consumers until December 2024.

High natural gas prices are also making a bad situation worse.

"it's the remnants of natural gas prices being really high relative to this year. Last year, in 2022, natural gas prices were high," said Danny Le Roy, an agricultural economist at the University of Lethbridge.

The carbon tax has added additional costs for Albertans, but even transitioning to power produced by renewable sources won't guarantee cheaper electric rates.

"The sun doesn't always shine, the wind doesn't always blow. There will always be a need for stand by ability to generate electricity using fossil fuels, and that's not changing anytime soon," said Le Roy.

Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf is Alberta’s minister of affordability and utilities.

While Neudorf was unavailable to comment, a statement from his office reads "We are looking at more ways to continue to address this. We are examining every line item on an Albertan’s electricity bill to make sure it is appropriate and provides the full benefit of the competitive market to bring that price down."

There was no indication when any cost saving measures would be announced.