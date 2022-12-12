Lethbridge residents, visitors advised they may need to mind dead waterfowl in river and lake areas
The City of Lethbridge says a number of waterfowl have likely fallen prey to the recent weather.
And officials with the southern Alberta city are warning residents and visitors they might stumble upon the sad aftermath in the River Valley and around Henderson Lake.
Currently, the city says, there's not much that can be done about it.
"While the City makes efforts to remove deceased animals where possible, due to the instability of the lake ice it is unsafe for staff to remove the waterfowl at this time," the city said in a release issued Monday afternoon.
Waterfowl would typically travel south for the winter, the city says, but this year that has been less the case.
The recent cold snap and subsequent warmer weather is in large part to blame for the waterfowl deaths, the city says.
But the city also says it's working with the School of Environmental Sciences at Lethbridge College to see what else might be going on.
"Residents are reminded not to feed waterfowl as this provides them with a lack of substantive nutrition, can delay migration and lead to overcrowding of waterfowl habitats," the city said.
"Residents should also note that avian influenza is being monitored by the relevant provincial authorities. Please refrain from contact with birds to minimize the risk of transmission."
Dead waterfowl discoveries can be reported to the province, the city says, by calling 310-0000.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Increased heart failure deaths linked to extreme hot and cold: study
New research has found extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart failure.
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr is being remembered as a dedicated representative and a bridge builder. The former cabinet minister died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.
To swaddle or not to swaddle? What the current guidance is for newborns
Swaddling is an age-old practice that has long been bound in controversy, falling in and out of style several times in the past century. CTVNews.ca looks at the current best practices around swaddling, according to health-care professionals and public health agencies.
Here's what climate change is doing to Canada's 'White Christmas'
Across the country, traditionally snowy cities are enjoying fewer white Christmases, Hanukkahs and Kwanzaas as the climate heats up. Here's how climate change has affected Canada's winters.
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
World Cup semis: History on the table as France and Morocco eye final glory
History is on the table for France and Morocco in Wednesday's second semi-final of the FIFA men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca tees up the contest.
Violent crime involving firearms down five per cent: Statistics Canada
Newly released statistics show violent crime involving firearms dropped five per cent in Canada between 2020 and 2021.
Edmonton
-
21 animals seized from Happy Doggie Daycare in south Edmonton, city looking for owners
The city’s Animal Protection Unit is looking for the owners of 15 dogs or cats that were boarded at Happy Doggie Daycare at 9909 73 Avenue.
-
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
-
Person found dead after west Edmonton residential fire
A person was found dead in a west Edmonton home after a fire Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Stopping Surrey's policing transition could save taxpayers $235M, report says
City councillors are set to decide whether to endorse a plan to keep Surrey's RCMP detachment on Monday.
-
Province requesting freeze to basic ICBC rates for 2 years
B.C.'s public auto insurer is asking to freeze basic insurance rates for the next two years, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
-
$100K reward offered for information about attack on Coastal GasLink site in Northern B.C.
The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of B.C. is offering a $100,000 reward for information about an attack on Coastal GasLink employees at a northern work site in February.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm impacts Maritimes Monday night through Tuesday
Maritimers are being urged to prepare for winter weather as storm warnings and watches have been issued across various parts of the region.
-
Nova Scotia health unions say ERs in crisis after email warned of 'dying' patients
Nova Scotia's health unions say long-standing staffing shortages in emergency rooms are the reason two hospital managers last week warned that some patients may be 'dying' from long wait times.
-
Some in N.S. still waiting for Fiona-related repairs worried about snow in forecast
Some Nova Scotians who are still waiting on Fiona-related repairs to be completed on their homes are worried as snow is forecast to make landfall.
Vancouver Island
-
Search underway for 'very high-risk' missing woman after vehicle found near Sooke Potholes
Police and rescue volunteers are searching for an avid hiker whose vehicle was found abandoned Saturday at the Sooke Potholes, west of Victoria.
-
BC Ferries adding 150 sailings around Christmas, New Years
BC Ferries is adding more than 150 sailings along three major routes this holiday season, though the company still warns that sailing waits should be expected around peak departure times.
-
NEW
NEW | Langford teen arrested after school fight results in broken nose, cheekbone
Mounties have arrested a Langford, B.C., teenager for assault causing bodily harm after a fellow student suffered a broken nose and a broken cheekbone during a high school fight.
Toronto
-
Ontario updating curriculum for computer, technological education
Ontario is updating its curriculum in both computer science and technological education to include more hands-on learning.
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
With the SickKids ICU at 120 per cent capacity and under immense pressure, the Toronto hospital has worked to ensure it can keep caring for young patients who need its specialized care.
-
Driver stopped and charged for going 234 km per hour on highway in Markham
A driver on a highway in Markham was pulled over and charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) early Monday morning after registering 234 km per hour on an officer’s speed gun; well over two-times the posted speed limit.
Montreal
-
Archdiocese of Montreal members interfered with ombudsperson's investigations into abuse: report
The lawyer tasked with investigating complaints about members of the Archdiocese of Montreal says she was 'threatened' by an employee and that her work was thwarted by interference from clergy members, including a priest who leaked confidential information about people who complained of abuse.
-
Talks at COP15 need to move 'dramatically forward' if deal to be reached: EU
There is increasing urgency to refine a proposed agreement on protecting the planet's biodiversity even as debate continues over who will pay for the ambitious pledges, delegates at a UN meeting in Montreal said Monday.
-
Justin Trudeau and Francois Legault to hold working meeting Friday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Dec. 16 in Montreal. There is no word on whether they will hold a news conference.
Ottawa
-
Murder charge laid in death in Deep River, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a second-degree murder charge against a Deep River, Ont. man in connection with a suspicious death.
-
Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr is being remembered as a dedicated representative and a bridge builder. The former cabinet minister died Monday at the age of 71, after a years-long battle with cancer.
-
Ottawa police cut email access over fears info would leak during 'Freedom Convoy'
Police in Ottawa were so worried about leaks from "Freedom Convoy" sympathizers that they shut off the email accounts of members on leave from the force as a precaution during protests that gridlocked the city's downtown core earlier this year.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region public school board considers return of masking
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees are expected to cast their vote tonight on a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in Brantford
Police have charged a second person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 68-year-old man in Brantford.
-
Protestors in Kitchener-Waterloo demand action from Ford government on healthcare
Members of the Ontario Health Coalition are calling out the Ford government over the current state of hospitals what they say are attempts to privatize.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy hit by SUV was saved by bike helmet, family says
The family Saskatoon boy struck by an SUV on Dec. 6 is crediting a bike helmet with saving his life.
-
Saskatoon police report 10 crashes following snowfall
Saskatoon police are warning drivers to use caution after officers responded to 10 crashes Monday morning following a fresh snowfall.
-
Moose's stroll through Saskatoon neighbourhood caught on video
It was around 12:30 a.m. when Ken Williams got an alert that something triggered his motion sensor security camera.
Northern Ontario
-
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
-
Georgia Holt, actress and Cher's mother, dies age 96
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96.
-
Windows smashed, teen victims attacked after three cars blocked vehicle in Coniston
Greater Sudbury police have made two arrests but are looking for more suspects after an unusual assault on Edward Avenue in Coniston on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg MP Jim Carr dies after battle with cancer
Winnipeg politician Jim Carr has died following a battle with cancer.
-
Fire that destroyed Rennie hotel was 'deliberately set': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the fire that destroyed a landmark in a small southeast Manitoba community was deliberately set.
-
One man killed, three youths arrested in deadly stabbing at Millennium Library
One man is dead and three youths have been arrested following a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
Regina
-
Colorado low set to bring a swath of snow to prairies
A large area of Canada and the United States is getting ready for a slow-moving, expansive, moisture-laden Colorado low to move through over the course of the week.
-
John Gregory, Riders head coach for 1989 Grey Cup, dead at 84
John Gregory, former head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who led the green and white to the 1989 Grey Cup, has died. He was 84.
-
Loaded 'zip gun' seized during weapons investigation: Regina police
A suspect is facing weapons charges after a loaded "zip gun" was discovered during an investigation, Regina police said.