Lethbridge's river valley parks under fire advisory

Another region in southern Alberta is under a fire advisory due to hot, dry conditions.

The City of Lethbridge issued a fire advisory on Tuesday afternoon for all of its parks within the river valley.

"Under the advisory, recreational fires are allowed in the fire pits provided, as are propane fueled cooking appliances. Residents are asked that all smoking material be disposed of properly," the city said in a statement.

"This advisory has been put in place to inform residents of the current wildfire risks within our River Valley parks. Wildfires can threaten public safety, cause property damage, create poor air quality and result in evacuation."

As a result of the bulletin, emergency crews will be monitoring conditions on a weekly basis and will modify the guidelines if needed.

More information can be found on the city's website or by calling Lethbridge's fire prevention office at 403-320-3811.