Thousands of people across Alberta are checking under the rims of their Tim Horton’s coffee cups to find out if they won a prize but a student at the University of Lethbridge is hoping to share that winning feeling with those less fortunate.

Breanna Schoenroth says that instead of cashing in your winning rims, people should think about donating them instead.

Schoenroth came up with the idea while she was speaking with the manager of the YWCA Harbour House Women’s Shelter for a class assignment.

She’s even manufactured a number of donation boxes to be set up at a number of different businesses in the City of Lethbridge.

“I just hope that this kind of inspires people to help out,” Schoenroth said. “I know we get kind of caught up in our own lives and our own dilemmas, but to take a step back and realize there are people out there that need our help and that small act goes a long way.”

All the winning rims in the donation boxes will be provided to clients of the Harbour House.

She says she’s gotten a lot of positive feedback so far and hopes that it becomes an annual event.