LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge residents will have another thing to decide on in the upcoming municipal election in addition to who will serve as mayor and city councillors.

Voters will be asked whether they want to change the process for how city council is elected.

The question added to the ballot will read "Do you support using a ward system to elect city councillors (other than the mayor) starting with the 2025 municipal election?"

If passed, the city would be split up into wards and have a councillor elected to represent each ward.

The ward system could be adopted as early as 2025 if Lethbridge residents vote in favour of the proposal and council honours the results.

Currently, the eight candidates who receive the most votes are elected to city council regardless of what part of Lethbridge they live in.

This isn't the first time that a change to the electoral system has been proposed. City council previously shot down attempts to reform the electoral system in Lethbridge.

But after council recently voted 8-1 in favour of adding the question to the ballot, it will now be up to the voters to decide.

The motion to have a vote was brought forward by Coun. Jeff Coffman who says the decision on changing the electoral system in Lethbridge should have always been in the handsof the people. "Voters, not elected representatives, should determine their electoral system," said Coffman. "So putting this question on the ballot gives voters power to tell city council what they expect for the 2025 election."

The results of the question on the ballot however will not be legally binding.

Even if voters supported the ward system, the new council could debate further on the topic and even reject it altogether.

Coffman believes that wouldn't happen.

"I would expect the next Council to honour the results of the question and, if supported, immediately begin preparing for the new structure in 2025."

Voters in Lethbridge and in other municipalities across Alberta will be heading to the polls on Oct. 18.







