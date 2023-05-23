Lethbridge voters take advantage of advance polls for Alberta 2023 election

LETHBRIDGE -

Voters in Alberta have the opportunity to beat the crowds by casting their ballots ahead of election day on May 29.

Advance polls run Tuesday until Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

"Quick and easy, in and out in just a few minutes," said Marvin DeBoer, who voted Tuesday.

There are 10 advance voting locations in Lethbridge.

"Usually, I go on the day of the election for the excitement but this year, it seems important to get it done quicker. The election seems more essential," said Don Flaig, who voted Tuesday at the Southern Alberta Ethnic Association.

Voters will need to show photo ID with a current address.

If they don't have that, they can have another registered voter from within their voting area vouch for them.

UCP and NDP candidates in Lethbridge-East and Lethbridge-West have cast their ballots and are encouraging others to do the same.

"We feel that there is a younger voter momentum happening and we're excited to see those young voters come out," said Cheryl Seaborn, Lethbridge-West UCP candidate.

"When we talk to folks who are looking for better health care, better education, building a diversified economy that is ready for the 21st Century, those are the kinds of things younger voters are looking for," said Shannon Phillips, Lethbridge-West NDP incumbent.

In 2019, roughly 700,000 Albertans voted in advance polls.

Lethbridge-East saw a 66.8 per cent advance voter turnout.

Lethbridge-West saw a 68.7 per cent advance voter turnout.

"Nothing has changed. We are talking to voters," Phillips said.

"We are making sure that people know they can vote in advance, starting right now."

This is the final week of campaigning for all parties.

Both the UCP and NDP are spending the week making final pushes to bring residents to the ballot.

"It's just making sure (they know) where and when they can vote," said Nathan Neudorf, Lethbridge-East NDP incumbent.

"People have all kinds of different schedules, so that's really our focus now ... connecting with our supporters and making sure they get to the ballot."

More information on advance voting can be found here.

"You can't complain if you don't vote and it's close enough this time that if you have an idea, you better go out and support it," said Vivian DeBoer, who voted on Tuesday.