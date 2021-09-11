Lethbridge woman airlifted to Calgary after being struck by vehicle

CALGARY -

A Lethbridge woman has been taken to hospital in Calgary after a vehicle struck her on Saturday morning.

Lethbridge police say the victim, who is in her 60s, was hit on University Drive at Riverstone Boulevard/Macleod Drive West at about 10:30 a.m.

She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries as a result and was airlifted to hospital in Calgary for treatment.

There are no details about whether or not the woman was in a crosswalk at the time.

Investigators remain on scene and traffic is being impacted as a result.

"Currently, officers are on scene investigating the collision and the northbound lanes of University Drive from Riverstone Boulevard/Macleod Road West have been shut down. Please avoid the area."

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…