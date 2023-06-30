Little girl's stolen mobility wagon spotted by CTV News Calgary viewer... and then by mom

In a wild twist, a little girl's specialized mobility wagon, stolen from her family's garage earlier this month, was recovered on Thursday.

It was spotted first by someone inside a Tim Hortons on Macleod Trail near Kingsland, who saw CTV News Calgary's story late last week, recognized it and called police.

And then the little girl's mom saw it with her own eyes, as she was in line at the coffee shop's drive-thru when police showed up.

The wagon, packed with special medical equipment, was taken the night of June 16.

Without it, Marie Lee says, her daughter Jazln isn't able to get around safely.

The wagon includes a fitted seat and padding to protect Jazln during seizures.

"It's around $5,000 to replace. It's a lot of money. The wagon alone is $1,700. The seats, the modified seat is around $300. The suction machine is around $1,000," Lee told CTV News Calgary for last week's story.

Lee had a message at the time for whoever took her daughter's wagon: "You took from a disabled child."

The wagon was in the possession of some people when it was found on Thursday.

Police questioned them, but ultimately no charges were laid.

Police say there is insufficient evidence to connect them with the original theft.

The wagon has since been returned to the family.

Sadly, it is not in good shape.

But Lee says she's already picked up a new wagon from West Coast Kids and is waiting on seat covers and the suction machine.

Online fundraising has been helping to cover the costs of the wagon.

With files from Jordan Kanygin