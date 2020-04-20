CALGARY -- A section of Highway 587 near Red Lodge Provincial Park is under water as the spring thaw raised the level of a nearby river and an ice jam rerouted the waterway.

Drone video recorded by Pat Boomer on April 19 shows a portion of the highway completely submerged by the Little Red Deer River and barricades were in place to restrict access to motorists.

511 Alberta confirms the eastbound lane of the undivided highway has been closed to traffic and the westbound lane accommodates alternating traffic. The speed limit in the area has been reduced to 50 km/h.

The flooded section of highway is located approximately 15 kilometres west of Bowden.

Note: Pat Boomer's original Tweet that appears below indicated the year was 2010 instead of 2020