1 dead following altercation outside Southview bar

Calgary police say one person has died following an altercation outside Portico Lounge in Southview early Monday.

At about 5 a.m. Monday morning, police were called to 1806 36 St. S.E. for a disturbance outside the bar involving "multiple individuals."

When officers arrived, they found evidence a fight had taken place, but no victims were found at the scene.

A short time later, a seriously injured man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

"Sadly, the man has since succumbed to his injuries," police said in a news release.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but police say the victim was injured during the fight outside the bar.

"Officers are currently searching for evidence at the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area for CCTV footage. It is believed that multiple witnesses have not yet come forward to police," officials said.

Investigators are also looking for a black Dodge Caliber that has damage to the rear end on the passenger side.

Residents who live in the area say the violence comes as no surprise to them.

"It's getting worse before it gets better," said Tim Wharran. "We should be taking care of each other, especially during hard times like these. One person should be helping other people out, not looking for revenge or hatred."

This is the fourth violent death involving the Portico Lounge since 2020.

In September 2020, a fight inside the bar resulted in a fatal shooting in the parking lot. Two years later, a man was seriously injured after he was run over. He later died in hospital.

Last December, a man was killed and a woman seriously injured in another shooting.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Anyone with information about the disturbance or how the man was transported to hospital is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-2477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips