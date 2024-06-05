Live Well Showcase returns to Lethbridge for 11th year

The Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization (LSCO) is set to host its Live Well Showcase starting tomorrow.

The show will feature displays from more than 70 vendors along with a number of speakers covering a range of topics.

This is the 11th year the LSCO has put on the show, with more than 2,000 people expected to turn out.

The trade show is free to attend, with organizers saying it’s the largest in Alberta.

“A lot of people tell us that it’s great, especially if we have, let’s say housing,” said LSCO executive director Rob Miyashiro.. “If you have four or five different housing providers for seniors' housing or seniors' residences, they can come here and talk to all of them in one afternoon… the same with the people that sell mobility equipment.”

The showcase runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

