The show went on, but not without some borrowed equipment.

Members of the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre arrived to find all kinds of personal items missing before a performance last month, including some electronics used to run lights and audio.

The cast, crew and band learned someone had broken into the facility on June 23 and stolen makeup kits and clothing from the dressing rooms along with musical instruments and personal electronic equipment. They soon discovered a few laptops had also been pilfered.

The victims are all volunteers and while they love what they do for the production, they aren’t being paid and the items are not covered by insurance.

Theatre spokesperson Darren Stewart says a GoFundMe account has been set up to replace the stolen items and it’s already reached nearly half of the $10,000 goal.

The company was able to continue with its adaptation of the 1990s comedy The Wedding Singer using borrowed equipment.