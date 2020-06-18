CALGARY -- The sticker on the back of his van says it all: Handicapped & Hustling.

Carter Jones started his automotive cleaning business called Detail Lab in February. The plan saw him travelling to customers' vehicles in Calgary and cleaning them on the spot.

The 20-year-old has always loved cars and thought this kind of work was a good way to continue that passion. But just as the business got going, the pandemic put a halt to it.

Carter is considered high risk because of complications at birth. He uses an electric wheel chair to get around. His older brother Andrew wasn’t sure starting a business was right for Carter.

“I’m not going to lie, I was on the fence at first because it’s a lot of work,” said Andrew. “But he’s one of the most independent, hard-working people that I’ve seen. It’s inspiring, like I said - he’s just going to raise the bar for everyone else, right?”

Carter says his good friend Amanda pushed him to start the detailing business.

“People are just so inspired from me and they love my work and they want to book me in,” said Carter.

His business re-started June 12 and social media grabbed hold of it and it’s taken off.

“I’ve gotten about 100 phone calls and 100 texts and they keep on coming in,” said Carter.

Andrew is helping his brother return all the messages and says they’re coming in from all over North America.

“Getting phone calls from Miami, California, British Columbia, Toronto, it’s unreal,” said Andrew. “Just people reaching out to help him out with products, brand deals, just support in general saying they appreciate it and it’s heartwarming and it’s unreal to see, makes me proud.”

Carter has two companions that help make him meals and clean the house. Rebecca Huber also drives him to his detailing appointments and helps him get to some of the harder to reach areas.

“I take some tips from him and then when he needs help in certain spots I just help out when I can,” said Huber. “I had to climb into a trunk last week.”

Carter’s Detail Lab has caught the eye of a number of business who are helping him out and one, Owners Pride, has signed him on to be a brand ambassador.

“They’re not based out of Calgary they’re actually based out of Omaha, Nebraska,” said Andrew. “It’s OP Solutions and they’ve done a brand deal with him and they’re going to help him out with getting a (wash) bay because of the Calgary bylaws - you’re not allowed to use soap in the driveway.”

Carter’s business is booming and while he’s struggling to keep up with all the phone messages and texts, he says he will respond, it may just take some time.

Right now he has a waiting list and is booking well into next month.

“Thank you everyone for all the support, I greatly appreciate it, this is my dream come true,” said Carter.

Learn more about Detail Lab here: www.detaillab.ca