CALGARY -- A Calgary-born football player is coming back to the city to play for the Stampeders.

The team announced Saturday that Sean McEwen, now in his fifth CFL season, will play for them in the upcoming season after he signed a two-year contract.

McEwen graduated from Notre Dame High School and the University of Calgary and was selected by the Toronto Argonauts third overall in the 2015 draft.

In his four seasons playing for that club, McEwen was named a CFL all-star and was also the East Division's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2017. He also won the Grey Cup with the Argonauts that same year.

John Hufnagel, the head coach for the Stampeders, says they always had their eye on McEwen during his time playing for the Dinos.

"Unfortunately never had the opportunity to draft him because he was already taken by the time it was our turn to pick," he said in a release.

McEwen also earned a number of accolades playing for the Dinos where he was named Canada West all-star on three separate occasions and was the Dinos' nominee for rookie of the year in 2011.

The 26-year-old says he is excited and grateful for the opportunity to play for the Stampeders.

"The Stampeders are an organization I've admired and respected for so long and I'm so glad I've been given a chance to be a part of it."