Local vendors hoping to benefit from increased businesses due to free admission at Whoop-Up Days

Lethbridge and District Exhibition’s Whoop-Up Days is in full swing in Lethbridge and the new attraction this year isn’t a new ride or music headliner; rather, it’s free admission.

Gas King has partnered with the exhibition to offer free entry for the five-day long fair.

“We’ve been involved with the exhibition since 2001,” said Brent Morris, president of Gas King. “We've sold general admission tickets, we've sold wristbands and we've also sponsored the Gas King Stage for many years, so this year we decided to change it up a little bit and offer free admission to all of the community.”

Morris hopes the free admission will help drum up attendance numbers, which local vendors taking part in Whoop-Up Days and the Marketplace are hoping to benefit from.

“We were a little bit worried about the weather on opening day, but the free admission helps out,” said Scott MacLennan, owner of Jerry’s Pop Shop.

“Last year there was admission and the first day we probably 40 per cent less than we did yesterday,” MacLennan added.

Last year’s festival saw more than 23,000 visitors attend and local vendors are hoping to see an even larger crowd this year to help their bottom line.

“Free admission definitely helps with all the vendors because it's less money spent to get in, the more money can be spent in the stores and vendors,” said Duane Ask, owner of Nitro Geek.

With more people through the gates comes more of a chance for first-time local businesses to network with the community.

“It's my first time and I’ve only been showing for about three years now so it's nice to come and attend an event like this,” explained Sherry Van Herk, with Mama’s Minkys.

This is the first year for free entry, with admission costing $15.99 in 2022.

Nearly two dozen food trucks set up at this year's fair and so far, food truck owners say business has been good.

“It’s been great so far,” said Deanna Levavsour, owner of Santeria Taco Truck. “I’m excited to meet new people, see how they like our tacos and hopefully make connections to other places and meet other vendors as well.”

Whoop-Up Days wraps up on Aug. 26 and Morris says free admission is here to stay.

“We’ve signed a five-year agreement with the exhibition so for the next five years Whoop-Up Days will be free,” he added.

Although free to get into the grounds, paid tickets are still required for the midway and rodeos.