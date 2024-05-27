CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police incident at Deerfoot Meadows mall resolved without incident

    Calgary police
    Share

    Calgary police blocked off a road at Deerfoot Meadows mall for about an hour in response to a police incident.

    Officials say 11 Street S.E. between the entrance to IKEA and Walmart to the entrance to Sportchek was closed in both directions on Monday morning.

    Police said there is no risk to the public.

    At 6:15 a.m., officials said the incident was resolved without further incident.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News