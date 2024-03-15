CALGARY
Calgary

    • Location change for Calgary adults needing immunization

    The Sheldon Chumir Centre in Calgary. (File photo) The Sheldon Chumir Centre in Calgary. (File photo)
    Starting March31, Calgary adults booked for vaccinations will only be able to get their shots at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre.

    Alberta Health Services says moving all the adult immunizations to one location means appointments will be available six days a week.  There will also be additional appointment times in the evenings and on weekend.

    Immunizations are currently offered at AHS clinics in Brentwood, South Calgary Health Centre, and Sunridge.  But AHS points out adult shots are only offered one day per week at those locations.

    Some of those locations offer free parking, but that’s not the case at the Sheldon M. Chumir.  It currently costs $2.25 per half hour but starting April 1st, that will increase to $2.50. The rates are in effect 24 hours per day.

    Calgarians are still facing long waits to book an appointment through 811.  On Thursday one patient ended up waiting an hour to get through.

    In a statement, AHS says it “continues to work diligently to ensure Albertans have timely access to immunization services in the Calgary Zone”

    It's also recruiting and training more staff to help answer more calls.

