Low snowfall causing 'rollercoaster of emotions' for southern Alberta ski shops, hills

While the mild weather is enjoyed by many during the winter, it's negatively impacting the bottom line for others who depend on the snow.

“Our in-store sales have dropped drastically from last season and stuff too,” said Ian Gauthier, owner of Boarderline Skate Shop.

Gauthier says the low snowfall in the city and surrounding region haven't had people itching to hit the slopes, which has put a financial strain on his business.

“We are a seasonal store and when these mild winters happen, it just really effects the whole store tremendously,” Gauthier said.

From a warm December to extreme cold in January, along with three months of construction downtown to install new bike lanes, Gauthier says it’s been one of the worst winters Boarderline has seen in 34 years of business.

As a result, Gauthier has began marking winter items down and put a call out on social media to the community for support through the months ahead.

“It's been a very emotional, scary, terrifying time to put it out there and ask for that help when we do need it,” he said. “But, the city of Lethbridge and the community has definitely been phenomenal in coming through.”

On average Lethbridge receives around 120 centimetres of snowfall a year. This winter it's had less than 40 centimeters – the least precipitation in the last 25 years.

'ROLLERCOASTER OF EMOTIONS' ON THE SLOPES

While sales are down for stores, those on the slopes say it's been a similar story.

“This season has been a rollercoaster of emotions,” said Cole Fawcett, sales and marketing manager at Castle Mountain Resort.

“We saw a very precipitous drop off in the early season, particularly in December and the first couple of weeks of January when I would say conditions were most challenging. So, we were off at that point in time as much as 50 per cent compared to previous years.”

However, conditions at Castle Mountain have improved throughout the month of February and Fawcett says ticket sales are now only down by about 20 per cent.

With the possibility of more snow in the forecast and snowmaking equipment, Fawcett says there is still optimism in the air heading into March.

“It's the same situation everywhere right now and in the interior of BC and in the Alberta Rockies (too)," he said. "Conditions remain respectable.”

“It's a good time," he added, "to go skiing and snowboarding, especially on these fair-weather days.”

Although dependent on the snow and conditions, Castle Mountain has a tentative closing date of April 7.