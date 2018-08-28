

CTV Calgary Staff





Beginning in October, select passengers on WestJet or Air Canada flights will have to pay more to check their luggage.

Both carriers will begin charging an additional $5 for the first checked bag (an increase from $25 to $30) and the price of a second jumped bag will jump from $30 to $50 on base fares.

The price increase affects travellers on domestic and international flights. Both airlines say the increase is being introduced to counteract the rising cost of fuel and other costs.

“Considering the amount of fuel they go through on an average flight, I’m not surprised,” said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.

The cost of fueling a 737 jet is roughly $5,600 CAD more than it was a year ago. Air Canada officials say the airline’s fuel costs have gone up by $430 million in the first six months of 2018 when compared to the same timeframe in 2017.

Loyalty program passengers, customers booking with select credit cards, and passengers who book economy flex or economy comfort fares (Air Canada) or WestJet Plus (WestJet) seats will continue to be exempt from the fees.

The baggage fee increase will apply to WestJet flights departing on or after October 1 and Air Canada flights departing on or after October 5.

With files from CTV’s Bill Macfarlane and The Canadian Press