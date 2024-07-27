LPGA golf tournament raises millions for Alberta Children’s Hospital

The CPKC Women’s Open is more than just world-class golf -- it’s also about raising a lot of money for charity.

Since 2014, the CPKC Women’s Open has raised over $19 million to support cardiac research, equipment and care throughout the country.

This year’s beneficiary is the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, a designation that thrills foundation spokesperson Kelsey Glover,

“It’s been so great,” Glover said Friday, in an interview with CTV News. “Back in 2016, we were the beneficiaries as well and they made a tremendous donation to us and that allowed us to expand the cardiology clinic at the children’s hospital.

“This year, the funds are going to a group of researchers at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute,” she added. “And they’re going develop a blood test so they can detect for heart defects in utero – so when babies are born, they have a really good chance of the best care that will allow them to have a really long and healthy life.

The Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary

Glover said foundation hopes to raise $2.75 million through fundraising.

“There’s lots of fun going on on the course, lots of activities, and CPKC will be matching donations up until the end of the tournament on Sunday July 28 and so (you have) a great chance to get down here and make a difference," she said.

The foundation is a visible presence at the LPGA tournament this weekend, she explained as it leans in to raise funds.

“We’ve got water bottles for sale,” she said. “There’s a family zone, lots of things to do there, and also in the fair zone we’ve got some activities in there – and all the funds raised come back to Children’s Hospital.”

Glover is a homer when it comes to her rooting interest, as are many Calgarians.

“I’m a fan,” she said. “I’m cheering on the hometown girl Brooke Henderson, so go Canada go!”

With files from Glenn Campbell