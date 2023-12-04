Mötley Crüe coming to Calgary: Iconic band to play during Stampede

One of the world's most celebrated rock bands will be taking the stage at the Calgary Stampede next year.

Officials say Mötley Crüe will be playing July 11, 2024, at the Scotiabank Saddledome, right in the midst of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

"A Mötley Crüe show is not to be missed," said Stampede Entertainment Inc. president Adam Oppenheim in a statement. "This iconic band boasts a stage presence and energy that is second to none. Their countless multi-platinum hits promises a Stampede night that will not disappoint."

Known for hits such as Kickstart My Heart, Dr. Feelgood and Girls, Girls, Girls, Mötley Crüe has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, with seven of them going platinum or multi-platinum in the U.S.

The band also has 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles, three Grammy nominations, five New York Times best-selling books, a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame and a hit Netflix movie.

The concert date will form part of Mötley Crüe's current world tour, which also includes a stop in Ottawa on July 13, 2024.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 8 with prices starting at $65 plus applicable fees and taxes, but Calgary Stampede insiders will be able to pre-purchase tickets on Dec. 5.

The price includes admission to Stampede Park.

Tickets are already on sale for the Stampede's rodeo and evening show.