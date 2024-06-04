CALGARY
    Majority of Calgarians feel city moving in wrong direction: poll

    A new public opinion poll shows the majority of Calgarians aren't happy with recent decisions from city hall.

    According to a poll released by Leger Monday, about a quarter say they are happy with the direction the city is moving, while 67 per cent believe it’s going the wrong way.

    The poll got the sentiments of 415 Calgarians near the end May.

    It found the dissatisfaction comes partly from two recent decisions from city hall.

    The poll found 40 per cent of Calgarians were against the recent passing of the blanket rezoning proposal, while 31 per cent felt it will benefit the city.

    Council’s decision to repeal the single-use items bylaw also proved to be a factor in the poll.

    Most Calgarians were happy to see the bylaw scrapped, but were unhappy it was implemented in the first place.

    The poll also broke down issues Calgarians are facing. Weighing heaviest on their minds by far is the price of housing. Other top issues were the economy and property taxes.

    Calgarians believe Mayor Gondek is doing the best job on the issues of alternative transportation, transit service and the environment.

    Areas where Calgarians believe Gondek is doing the worst job include housing prices/affordability, property taxes, homelessness and poverty.

    Disapproval exceeds approval for all issues except for alternative transportation.

    CTV News has reached to the mayor’s office for comment on the poll’s results.

    The poll has a margin of error +/- 3.1 per cent (19 times out of 20).

    The full results can be found here.

