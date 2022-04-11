'Makes travel a lot easier': Passengers react to flying without restrictions at Lethbridge Airport

LETHBRIDGE -

The Lethbridge Airport saw a drop in passenger totals throughout the pandemic, but since the federal government removed testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers as of April 1, the airport is starting to welcome more eager flyers.

Fully-vaccinated travellers used to have to show proof of a negative rapid antigen or molecular tests before hopping on a flight to Canada.

Now, those arriving in Lethbridge are thrilled to fly without the hassle and extra cost.

“Well, it seems a little easier,” said Stephen Lund.

“We still have to wear a mask on the plane and we still have to upload our passports but it feels like things are getting back to normal which feels great.”

“It was good travelling here,” said Trae Wilke who was recently called up to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

“There’s not as much masking and the airports are better to be in so it just makes travel a lot easier.”

One Lethbridge travel agent says she's seen a steady rise in reservations over the last several months as travel restrictions began to ease. Many are booking well into this year and even next year -- for good reason.

“With the huge demand we have and less inventory, people are booking their winter holidays now for fall and through to March of 2023, because there will be fuel-price increases coming and space is quickly being booked,” said Brenda Goodby of Maritime Travel.

There are also a few destinations Goodby says are very popular among Lethbridge residents this year.

“The trends so far point toward the all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii, but we’re seeing a real resurgence in requests for Italy, Costa Rica, Belize and of course Alaska Cruises even for this summer,” she said.

“People are seeing a great value for what’s being offered.”

YQL airport manager Cameron Prince says they saw 1,800 passengers board flights in March -- twice as many as in January.

“When the omicron wave came through we saw a pretty big dip there, but we've just over doubled that in March and based on what we've seen coming through the terminal so far it appears to be on that growing trend,” he said.

Flair Airlines recently announced direct flights from Lethbridge to Tucson, Ariz. beginning in December and according to Prince, more flights could be added.

“If this flight to Tucson goes really well then that shows the potential,” he said.

“I think there’s definitely a lot of potential if people are using the flight and we show that the market is here, I would say for sure there is lots of room to grow.”

Federal officials say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Canada and internationally, and changes may still be made to travel requirements if the virus starts to trend higher again.

Experts are also warning the public that just because Canada has dropped its pre-arrival testing requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers, its best to look into whether your destination still has rules in place before departure.