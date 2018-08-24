Edward Delton Downey, the man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Calgary mom and her five-year-old daughter has been admitted to hospital in serious, life threatening condition.

EMS tell CTV Calgary that they were called about a man in medical distress at the Remand Centre just before 6:00 a.m. om Friday.

The patient, an adult male, was then taken to Foothills Hospital in serious, life threatening condition.

A source says that the patient is Edward Downey.

There are no details on what happened.

On July 11, 2016 police found the body of 34-year-old Sara Baillie inside her Panorama Hills home after she failed to show up at work and family members were not able to reach her.

Her daughter, Taliyah Marsman, was not inside the home and an AMBER Alert was soon issued because of her disappearance.

The little girl's body was found several days later in a rural area east of Calgary.

Downey, who police say has an extensive criminal background, was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with first-degree murder in connection with both of the killings.

Investigators believe that he was known to Sara, Taliyah and Colin, the girl's biological father.

On May 29, 2017, Downey was found fit to stand trial and those proceedings are scheduled to begin on November 26, 2018.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.