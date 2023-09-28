Man allegedly taking photos of children at Lethbridge, Alta., playgrounds, police say

Lethbridge police are looking for information from the public that could help them identify a man they say was taking photos of children without their consent.

On two separate occasions, police were told about a suspicious male who was taking photos of children at two different playgrounds with his phone.

In both of the incidents, which took place on Sept. 24 at a playground in the 1300 block of Lakemount Boulevard S. and on Sept. 27 at a playground at Mildred Dobbs School, the suspect would appear to be taking a selfie but would then angle his phone to take a photo of the children instead, police said.

"When a child called out to their peers that the male was taking photos of them, he subsequently fled the area on foot," officials said in a statement.

The suspect is described as a darker skinned male in his 20s, possibly of East Asian descent.

Lethbridge police say that while taking photos in a public place is not a crime, the man's behaviour in the playgrounds is considered suspicious.

Anyone who witnesses similar suspicious activity is asked to contact police by calling 403-328-4444.