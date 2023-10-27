Man convicted of luring minor released in Calgary after three-year sentence served

Calgary police issued a warning Friday evening regarding the release of a high-risk offender.

Robert Peter Myles Rees most recently served three years for luring a minor by means of telecommunication but the 40-year-old also has previous convictions, police say.

Police say those include sexual interference, luring a minor by means of telecommunication and child pornography-related offences.

Rees committed most of these crimes in the Edmonton area. As of Friday, Rees has been released in Calgary.

"The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Rees," police said in a release issued Friday.

"Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action."

Rees is about 6'4" and 180 pounds.

He's brown-haired and blue-eyed.

Police have released an image of Rees.

Rees is bound by a release order.

He will also be monitored by the local high-risk offender program.