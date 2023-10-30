Man dead following crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary: RCMP

A man died following a crash on Highway 9 east of Calgary on Monday evening.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News a 41-year-old man driving an SUV died after colliding with a pickup pulling a cattle trailer.

The crash occurred on Highway 9 just north of Highway 564.

The highway was closed, with traffic being diverted onto Highway 564 and Highway 566.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene to investigate.

Police were at the scene of the crash around 6:20 p.m., according to a news release. The road was expected to be closed for several hours.